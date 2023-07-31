Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.54.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.8 %
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
