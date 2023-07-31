Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.54.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 235.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

