Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %
NYSE:MTH opened at $150.49 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
