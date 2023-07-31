Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $150.49 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.