Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

