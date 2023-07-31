StockNews.com Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of PEB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

