StockNews.com Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NOA opened at $24.60 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $649.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

