STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $53.45 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

