Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Perrigo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

