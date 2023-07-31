Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of PRGO opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
