Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research report on Friday.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

