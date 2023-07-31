StockNews.com Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

MX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

