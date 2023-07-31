StockNews.com Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %
MX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
