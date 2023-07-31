Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,401,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 600,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

