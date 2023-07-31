The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

