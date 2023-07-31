Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TARO opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $15,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

