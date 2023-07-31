Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.92.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.92. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.