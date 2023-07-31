Financial Survey: FedEx (NYSE:FDX) vs. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FedEx and Landstar System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FedEx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx $90.16 billion 0.75 $3.97 billion $15.50 17.35 Landstar System $7.44 billion 0.98 $430.91 million $9.38 21.68

FedEx has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar System. FedEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landstar System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

73.4% of FedEx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FedEx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Landstar System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FedEx pays an annual dividend of $5.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Landstar System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FedEx pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landstar System pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FedEx has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Landstar System has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FedEx and Landstar System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx 0 9 15 0 2.63 Landstar System 0 7 1 0 2.13

FedEx presently has a consensus price target of $246.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. Landstar System has a consensus price target of $174.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.31%. Given FedEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FedEx is more favorable than Landstar System.

Profitability

This table compares FedEx and Landstar System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx 4.41% 15.32% 4.45% Landstar System 5.37% 36.67% 17.81%

Volatility and Risk

FedEx has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar System has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedEx beats Landstar System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services. The FedEx Ground segment provides small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office support services. In addition, the company offers supply chain management solutions; and air and ocean cargo transportation, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and domestic and international air and ocean services. This segment serves the automotive parts and assemblies, consumer durables, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment provides risk and claims management services; and reinsures risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.