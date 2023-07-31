Analyzing Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $17.94 billion 1.72 $2.50 billion $3.86 13.64 AIA Group $19.11 billion 6.04 $282.00 million N/A N/A

Sun Life Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIA Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 8.90% 14.29% 1.16% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sun Life Financial pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus target price of $72.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Sun Life Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats AIA Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products. It is also involved in mutual fund and investment management businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

