Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% Automatic Data Processing 18.94% 107.15% 6.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $943,034.00 4.48 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.04 Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.75 $2.95 billion $8.20 30.56

This table compares Versus Systems and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,590.44%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $243.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

