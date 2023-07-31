Financial Analysis: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -87.94% -82.56% -49.06% Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioventus 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

34.5% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.71 -$32.81 million ($0.71) -5.24 Bioventus $513.89 million 0.52 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.74

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Cytosorbents on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

