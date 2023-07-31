Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

