Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.
Several equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grifols Stock Up 6.0 %
GRFS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.