Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GRFS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

