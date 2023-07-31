OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

