Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $200.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

