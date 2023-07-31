Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 751,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

