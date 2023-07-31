Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $124.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SYNA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

