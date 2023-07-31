Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $10.66 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.66.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

