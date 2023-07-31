Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $36.13

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PINC opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

