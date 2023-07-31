Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $30.15

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.15.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LNC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,763 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

