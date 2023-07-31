Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $44.14

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EPC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

