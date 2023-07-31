Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $62,929. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,258 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.