The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $308.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.64.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $366.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.69. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

