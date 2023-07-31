Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

