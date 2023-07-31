Marriott International (MAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Marriott International has set its Q2 guidance at $2.09-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.97-8.42 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $199.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

