Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

