CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.95 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Separately, StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CarParts.com by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.