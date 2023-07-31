Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
