AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

ABSSF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

