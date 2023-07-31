Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$27.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of APYRF opened at $16.96 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.