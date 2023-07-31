Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$30.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

APYRF opened at $16.96 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

