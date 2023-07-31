Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

