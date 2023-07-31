Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$12.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

