Royal Bank of Canada Trims ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. ATCO has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

ATCO Increases Dividend

About ATCO

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

