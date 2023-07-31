Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,503.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,369.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,608.05. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.81. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

