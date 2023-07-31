TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$11.50

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AEGXF opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.18.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.