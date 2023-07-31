Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.30-$8.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

