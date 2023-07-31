RE/MAX (RMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RE/MAX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $19.65 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 151.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. BTIG Research began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

