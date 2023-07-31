Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Earnings History for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

