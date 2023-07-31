Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

