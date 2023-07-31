Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

