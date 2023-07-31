Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
Acadian Timber Increases Dividend
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
