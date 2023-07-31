Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 113,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

