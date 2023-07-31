Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 425 ($5.45) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

