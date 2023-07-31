Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,163,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 2,640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Africa Oil

Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

