Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Alsea Stock Down 0.3 %

Alsea stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

